Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to launch globally on August 11 during the Samsung Unpacked online event. Ahead of the release, a lot have been revealed about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company’s next generation foldable phone. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display, a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED secondary display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120hz screen refresh rate, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, triple rear camera setup, among much more. Currently, there are no reports on whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will head to the Indian market as well or not. We will need to wait for the South Korean smartphone manufacturer to reveal official India launch details. (Source: Evan Blass)