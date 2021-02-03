Jeff Bezos interesting facts
Back in 2010, Bezos almost shut down Amazon's email marketing because customers were embarrassed by receiving emails related to personal lubricants after viewing them on the official Amazon website. (Image: AFP)
A good thing about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is that he takes customer service very seriously. He lets customers email him directly. If he finds an actual problem, he forwards the email to relevant Amazon employees with a single note: ? The employee will then need to fix the problem and immediately explain why it occurred in the first place. (Image: AFP)