Molife Sense 500

Molife Sense 500 smartwatch also comes with menstrual cycle tracker. The smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs 3,999. Originally, the price of the smartwatch is set at Rs 4,499. It features a 1.7-inch Infinity Display with 2.5D curved edges and bluetooth calling feature. Other features include 220mAh battery, SpO2 monitor, blood pressure monitor, 8 sports mode, among others.