Noise ColorFit Pro 3
The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is available at an affordable price tag of Rs 3,999. It comes in five colours Jet Black, Rose Pink, Smoke Grey, Jet Blue, Smoke Green, and Rose Red. The Noise Colourfit Pro 3 features 1.55-inch Full Touch HD TruView display with a resolution of 320*360 resolution and 500 NITS brightness. The watch packs a 210mAh battery, 14 unique sports modes, and more.
Molife Sense 500
Molife Sense 500 smartwatch also comes with menstrual cycle tracker. The smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs 3,999. Originally, the price of the smartwatch is set at Rs 4,499. It features a 1.7-inch Infinity Display with 2.5D curved edges and bluetooth calling feature. Other features include 220mAh battery, SpO2 monitor, blood pressure monitor, 8 sports mode, among others.