Motorola Razr 5G
The Razr 5G brings back the iconic flip phone design of the early 2000s. You get the nostalgia served with a totally functional Android smartphone. The Quick View display makes it more valuable than the new Samsung foldables. It costs Rs 89,999.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold foldable screen
Launched earlier this month, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is indeed the best foldable Samsung has launched yet. You get the combo of top-notch hardware, some clever software, and some of the best phone displays. Using a Fold will change the way use a phone, forever.