Realme 7 series
Realme 7 series Realme has started teasing the Realme 7 series in India. Rumours have it that 7 series will be based on the Realme X7 from China. Details on the Realme 7 are scarce but the Realme 7 Pro is said to get an AMOLED display, 64-megapixel main camera and a 65W fast charging system. The Realme 7 is said to retain the 90Hz LCD display from the Realme 6. The phones are expected to launch in September.
Asus ZenFone 7
Asus ZenFone 7 Yes, we say series because there will be a ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro. The ZenFone 7 is said to have a 60Hz LCD display, a Snapdragon 865 chip and a 5000mAh battery. The Pro model will get a 120Hz AMOLED display and the newer Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The cameras will be upgraded too, with a 64-megapixel main sensor. Oh, did we say the Flip Camera returns for the second year?