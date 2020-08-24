1 / 5

Realme 7 series

Realme 7 series Realme has started teasing the Realme 7 series in India. Rumours have it that 7 series will be based on the Realme X7 from China. Details on the Realme 7 are scarce but the Realme 7 Pro is said to get an AMOLED display, 64-megapixel main camera and a 65W fast charging system. The Realme 7 is said to retain the 90Hz LCD display from the Realme 6. The phones are expected to launch in September.