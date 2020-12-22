2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung is yet to officially confirm the launch date of the Galaxy S21 series. Rumours suggest that the global launch will take place virtually on January 14. Rumours further suggest that a few weeks post the global launch the Galaxy S21 series will land in India. The series is said to include three smartphones - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Notably, the image shown here is by Voice/OnLeaks.