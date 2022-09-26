1/5
Boat Xtend
Boat Xtend was launched at Rs 2,699 in India. It is now available at Rs 2,099 on Amazon during the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale. It comes with built-in Alexa, a square shaped display, 14 sports modes and more.
2/5
Dizo Watch D
Launched at Rs 2,999, Dizo watch D is now selling at Rs 1,899 on Flipkart. Buyers can also get an additional discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards. It comes with 150+ watchfaces with interactive dials and customizable widgets, 110+ sports modes, 50m water resistance.