Flipkart Apple Days Sale best offers: Massive discount on iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 11 discount offer
iPhone 11 is one of the best iPhone models to get in India right now. This is because the model offers latest flagship level experience at a relatable chaper price tag. During the Flipkart Apple Days sale, the iPhone 11 launched two years ago is available at a starting at Rs 49,999. Additionally, buyers can get 5 percent off with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.
Apple iPhone XR discount offer
Apple iPhone XR is also available with massive discount. In fact. this is one of the best offers during the Flipkart Apple Days sale. iPhone XR is available at a starting price of Rs 37,999. This discounted price is inclusive of the Rs 4000 off on transaction with HDFC bank debit and credit card. This is the best time to buy the iPhone XR in India.