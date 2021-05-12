Flipkart Apple Days sale: iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more iPhone models up from sale with discount

IPhone 12 discount offer
iPhone 12 is available with massive discount during the Apple Days sale. The iPhone 12 is available on Flipkart with Rs 6000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transaction. The iPhone can be grabbed for as low as Rs 71,900 during the sale.
IPhone 12 mini discounted
iPhone 12 mini is also available with massive discount during the Apple Days sale. The iPhone 12 mini model is available on Flipkart with Rs 6000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transaction. The iPhone can be grabbed for as low as Rs 61,900 during the sale.