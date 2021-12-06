Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently one of the smallest size modern iPhones you can get. It is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 44,999 for the base 64GB storage variant.
Motorola G60
Motorola G60 is currently available at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is geared towards gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back.
You Might be Interested
46999
79900
31999