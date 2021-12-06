2 / 5

Motorola G60

Motorola G60 is currently available at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is geared towards gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back.