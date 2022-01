Flipkart is currently offering a Big Bachat Dhamal sale that will come to an end on January 9. Here are the best deals available on Samsung Galaxy F42, Apple iPhone 12, Realme GT Master Edition, Vivo X70 Pro and so on.

Priya Singh



@Priyasingh18_11

@Priyasingh18_11 Last updated on: January 7, 2022 6:16 PM IST