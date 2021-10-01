Flipkart Big Billion Days: Google Pixel 4a available under Rs 25,000 for the first time

Google Pixel 4a can be grabbed at the lowest ever price during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. During the sale, the Google Pixel 4a will be available under the price of Rs 25,000 inclusive of the bank offer. As a part of the combo offer, Flipkart is offering Nest Mini at Re 1 and Pixel Buds A-series at half the price.

Sneha Saha



@sahas1301

@sahas1301 Published on: October 1, 2021 11:47 PM IST