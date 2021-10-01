Flipkart Big Billion Days: Google Pixel 4a available under Rs 25,000 for the first time

Google Pixel 4a discount
Google Pixel 4a can be grabbed at the lowest ever price during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. During the sale, the Google Pixel 4a will be available under the price of Rs 25,000 inclusive of bank offer. As a part of combo offer, Flipkart is offering Nest Mini at Re 1 and Pixel Buds A-series at half the price.
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins
Flipkart Big Billion Days begins for Plus members on October 2 midnight. For everyone else, the Flipkart Big Billion Days deals and discounts will be available form October 3.
