Poco X3 Pro
Poco X3 Pro is available with massive discount during the on-going Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone can be grabbed at lower price of up to Rs 15,499. This offer is inclusive of the bank discount. Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount on ICICI and Axis bank cards. The phone comes in two variants – 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM.
Samsung Galaxy F42
Flipkart is offering massive discount on Samsung Galaxy F42 as well. The smartphone is available at a lower price of Rs 16,499. This price is inclusive of the bank offer. The Samsung phone comes in two variants – 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. Both models are available at discounted price.
