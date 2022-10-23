2 / 5

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone (1) is now available for Rs 29,999 and also has an additional 10 percent off on SBI Bank Credit Cards. The Phone (1) is a great stock Android phone that is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. It has a dual camera system, a 5,000mAh battery, and wireless charging support.