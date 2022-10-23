Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is currently available for Rs 35,999 in the sale. This is down from the launch price of Rs 54,999. You can purchase it for as low as Rs 32,999 using SBI Bank CC offers. it is also available on EMI. The Galaxy S21 FE is powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC and has a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It has a triple camera system and a 4,500mAh battery.
Nothing Phone 1
Nothing Phone (1) is now available for Rs 29,999 and also has an additional 10 percent off on SBI Bank Credit Cards. The Phone (1) is a great stock Android phone that is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. It has a dual camera system, a 5,000mAh battery, and wireless charging support. Nothing Phone (1) is now available for Rs 29,999 and also has an additional 10 percent off on SBI Bank Credit Cards. The Phone (1) is a great stock Android phone that is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. It has a dual camera system, a 5,000mAh battery, and wireless charging support.