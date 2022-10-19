Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022
The second Flipkart Big Diwali sale is live and it brings offers and discounts on multiple products in the electronics segment. However, the most notable products that people will be buying are smartphones. Those who missed buying phones in the previous Diwali sale can check out the deals in the ongoing sale. We have curated some of the best smartphone deals that should be looking at in this sale.
Poco X4 Pro 5G
Poco X4 Pro which usually retails for Rs 18,999 is now available for Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now available for Rs 18,499. It also has additional Rs 1,250 off on SBI Bank CC. The device comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It has a 64MP triple-camera system and a 16MP selfie snapper.