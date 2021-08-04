Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

Apple iPhone 12 mini
Apple's iPhone 12 mini 64GB variant is currently available at Rs 59,999 down from its selling price of Rs 69,900. The price is slightly higher than the previous sale. However, take note that you can use exchange and card offers to lower the price even more.
Asus ROG Phone 3
Asus ROG Phone 3 has once again been discounted to Rs 39,999. It currently usually sells at Rs 46,999. Although this is an older phone it still manages to hold its own in the current slew of smartphone flagships.
You Might be Interested
21499Buy Now
69999
46999
79900
69900