Flipkart Electronics Sale: Deals, discounts on Poco X3, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Nokia 5.4, and more

Poco X3
During the five days Flipkart Electronics Sale, Poco X3 will be available at Rs 14,499. The phone will also include complete mobile protection, no cost EMI and exchange offer. Poco X3 comes with 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 732G SoC, quad camera setup, and 6,000mAh battery.
Nokia 5 4
Nokia 5.4 with 48MP quad camera will be available at an exciting price of Rs 10,999 during the sale. The discount is inclusive of Rs 3000 discount that consumers can grab on prepaid purchase, and exchange. The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, 4GB RAM, and 4,000mAh battery.
You Might be Interested
25250
13999
16999
13999