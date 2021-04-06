Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale April 2021: Apple iPhone 11 and more deals that you can go for

Apple iPhone 11
The iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 46,999 where it retails at Rs 54,990. The iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset. You get up to 4GB of RAM on the phone and it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back.
Apple iPhone SE 2020
You can get the iPhone SE (2020) during the sale for as low as Rs 29,999. The retail price tag that the phone carries is around Rs 39,990. With the iPhone SE, you get a 4.7-inch HD display and the same A13 processor as on the iPhone 11. You get a single camera sensor at the back and the phone supports up to 3GB of RAM.