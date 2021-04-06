Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale April 2021: Apple iPhone 11 and more deals that you can go for

2 / 5

Apple iPhone SE 2020

You can get the iPhone SE (2020) during the sale for as low as Rs 29,999. The retail price tag that the phone carries is around Rs 39,990. With the iPhone SE, you get a 4.7-inch HD display and the same A13 processor as on the iPhone 11. You get a single camera sensor at the back and the phone supports up to 3GB of RAM.