Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Top deals on iPhone 11, Poco X3, iPhone XR, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and more

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 46999

Apple iPhone 11 can be bought at a starting price of Rs 46,999, instead of the official listed price of Rs 54,900 for the 64GB storage model. The iPhone 11 is a 4G LTE smartphone, online the iPhone 12 series, which is 5G capable. It gets a 6.1-inch display, dual rear cameras, and is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip.