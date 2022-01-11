Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Amazing deals on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale
Flipkart is currently hosting its Mobile Bonanza sale which will end tonight at 11:59 PM. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering massive discounts on the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone SE (2020). Apart from the usual discounts, the company is also offering customers no-cost EMI offers, additional bank discounts, exchange offers and more.
Apple iPhone 12
During the sale, the iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 53,999 for the 64GB base variant. Apart from the discount, the company is offering an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 15,450.
You Might be Interested
21499Buy Now
79900
69900