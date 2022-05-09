1/5
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
Launched at a starting price of Rs 17,499, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is now available art Rs 13,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.
Poco M4 Pro 5G
During the ongoing Flipkart sale, Poco M4 Pro 5G is selling at Rs 14,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant). This variant was launched in India at Rs 16,499, earlier this year. Buyers can also get 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 750 on SBI Bank cards.