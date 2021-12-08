1 / 5

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 mini is selling at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The 128 GB storage variant will now cost you Rs 49,999 and the 512 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. Apple iPhone 12 mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a Ceramic Shield glass cover on top. It is powered by the company’s own A14 Bionic SoC with the fourth-generation Neural Engine. The device currently runs iOS 14.7.1 and comes in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB along with 4GB of RAM. It is backed by a 2,227mAh battery. The iPhone 12 mini sports a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of two 12-megapixel sensors in a wide angle and an ultra wide angle setup with an f/1.6 and f/2.4 aperture, respectively. On the front, it features a 12-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.