Poco M3 5G
Poco M3 128 GB variant is now selling at Rs 11,499, down from Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that offers resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor, which is pretty old now, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. One of the key highlights of the Poco M3 is the massive 6000mAh battery on board with support for 18W fast charging.
Apple iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini is selling at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The 128 GB storage variant will now cost you Rs 49,999 and the 512 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. The buyers will get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Notably, the iPhone 12 Mini was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 69,999.