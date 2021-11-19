1 / 5

Poco M3 5G

Poco M3 128 GB variant is now selling at Rs 11,499, down from Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that offers resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor, which is pretty old now, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. One of the key highlights of the Poco M3 is the massive 6000mAh battery on board with support for 18W fast charging.