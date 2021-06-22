Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top deals: iPhone SE, Poco X3 Pro and more on discount

1 / 9

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale

Flipkart is currently running its Mobiles Bonanza sale offering discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, card offers and more to customers looking to buy smartphones. The sale will last till June 24. The company has highlighted products like the iPhone 12, Mi 10T, Poco X3 Pro and more, which will be available at a discounted price during the sale. Here we will be taking a look at some of the best smartphone deals being offered during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.