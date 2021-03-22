Flipkart Poco Days sale ends March 23: Deals on Poco X3, Poco M3, Poco X2, Poco M2 Pro

Poco X3 at Rs 14499
Poco X3 is listed for a price of Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,499. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 17,499.
Poco M3 at Rs 10999
Poco M3 is listed for a price of Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 11,999. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and it is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC.
