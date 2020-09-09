Flipkart shares customer behavior insights post coronavirus lockdown; here is everything we know

Flipkart lockdown story smartphones
The first behavior change that Flipkart as we as a publication saw was the focus on smartphones. Though interested smartphone buyers could not make any purchase during the lockdown; things changed after the Unlock 1.0. An increasing number of users purchased new smartphones for content consumption and gaming. The focus was on smartphone with Snapdragon 700 series or MeditaTek G-powered SoC. Other features of the in-demand devices include 90 or 120Hz refresh rate, 64-megapixel or 48-megapixel primary camera and fast charging. Overall, an increasing number of buyers preferred mid-premium segment devices in the past few months.
Flipkart lockdown story laptops
Moving to laptops, the e-commerce giant noticed increased demand of laptops with dedicated graphics cards and high performance processors. The company also saw an increased interest in laptop searches by 2.3x indicating a shift in customer buying habits. This is likely due to the work from home or even study from home requirements.