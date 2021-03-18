Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on Sony WF-H800, WF-XB700, and other truly wireless earbuds

Sony WF H800 truly wireless earbuds at Rs 9990
Sony WF-H800 true wireless earbuds are listed for a price of Rs 9,990 instead of Rs 16,990. The earbuds are said to offer a battery life of up to 16 hours and sport 6 mm dynamic drivers.
Sony WF XB700 truly wireless earbuds at Rs 7990
Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds are listed for a price of Rs 7,990 instead of Rs 11,990. The earbuds are said to last for up to 9 hours on a single charge. It comes with IPX4 resistance and extra bass to enhance low-end sound.