Flipkart TV Days sale is currently live for you to grab good deals on smart TVs. The sale, which ends today, will provide you with discounts, primarily on Xiaomi Mi TVs, iFFALCON, and more. Here's a look at discounts on the TVs available on discounts as part of the sale.

Vanshika Malhotra



@vanshika1606

@vanshika1606 Published on: April 8, 2021 1:30 PM IST