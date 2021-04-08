Xiaomi Mi 4A Pro
The Mi 4A Pro, both in 32-inch and 43-inch is available at a discounted price of Rs 14499 and Rs 24999, respectively.
Xiaomi Mi 4A
Xiaomi Mi 4A is available at a discounted price of Rs 21999.
Flipkart TV Days sale is currently live for you to grab good deals on smart TVs. The sale, which ends today, will provide you with discounts, primarily on Xiaomi Mi TVs, iFFALCON, and more. Here's a look at discounts on the TVs available on discounts as part of the sale.
