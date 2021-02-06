Flipkart TV Days sale top deals on 32-inch smart TVs: Xiaomi Mi 4A, OnePlus Y, and more

Xiaomi Mi 4A Horizon Edition at Rs 15 999
Xiaomi Mi 4A Horizon Edition, which is priced at Rs 15,999, is among the best 32-inch smart Android TV options. It can be bought with exchange as well, where users can get up to Rs 11,000 off. Several bank offers are listed as well and there's an offer where Google Nest Mini can be bought along at Rs 2,499.
LG Smart TV 2020 Edition 32LM565BPTA at Rs 15 999
LG's 32-inch smart TV 2020 edition can be bought at a price of Rs 15,999. An exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000 is valid as well, though keep in mind that only LED/LCD TVs will be accepted as part of the exchange.