Flipkart TV Days sale top deals on 32-inch smart TVs: Xiaomi Mi 4A, OnePlus Y, and more

1 / 5

Xiaomi Mi 4A Horizon Edition at Rs 15 999

Xiaomi Mi 4A Horizon Edition, which is priced at Rs 15,999, is among the best 32-inch smart Android TV options. It can be bought with exchange as well, where users can get up to Rs 11,000 off. Several bank offers are listed as well and there's an offer where Google Nest Mini can be bought along at Rs 2,499.