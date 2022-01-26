Meta recently announced that it has created a supercomputer called AI Research SuperCluster, which it believes will be the world’s fastest supercomputer when fully built out in mid-2022. While Meta did share its configuration, it didn’t share its performance stats, which we are expected to know only when the supercomputer is fully built and deployed. Ahead of that, let’s take a look at the fastest supercomputers in the world.

Shweta Ganjoo



Last updated on: January 26, 2022 8:45 PM IST