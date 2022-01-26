Fugaku
Fugaku: This supercomputer has been built by Fujitsu and it has 7,630,848 cores along with 5,087,232GB storage. It offers a performance of 537,212 TFlop/s. It is deployed at RIKen Center for Computational Sciences in Japan and it is currently being used for exploring new drugs for Covid-19, analysis of pandemic phenomena, and host genetic analysis for severe COVID-19 among other things. (Image: RIKEN)
Summit
Summit: This supercomputer has been developed by IBM and it has 2,414,592 cores with 2,801,664 GB of storage space. It offers a peak performance of 200,795 TFlop/s and it is deployed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the US. It is currently being used for developing drugs for Covid-19. (Image: Oak Ridge National Laboratory)