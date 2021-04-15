Entry of new characters
With the latest update, players will witness two new characters- Maro, and Xanye. Garena explains Xanye to be an Xtreme Sports lover who thrives under intense conditions. She has an active ability 'Xtreme Encounter.' Meanwhile, Maro is a falconer that takes down their enemies from a range.
Return of Bermuda Remastered Map
The new Bermuda Remastered map returns to the BR game and this time it is gonna stick for a longer duration. The map brings new locations like Samurai's garden, Aden's Creek, Nurek dam, etc, and new versions of the already existing ones.