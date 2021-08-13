Friday the 13th: Five spooky games that bring fear of paraskevidekatriaphobia

Knock Knock
Knock Knock made entry in the PC in 2013. This creepy survival game brings an irascible character Lodger who lives alone in a creaky house in the woods and needs to stay away from visitors until dawn. The game is fun but horror creeps in when you swiftly move from one room to other to avoid encountering any visitor. It is available on Android.
I Am Innocent
I Am Innocent a detective game brings a series of murders that you need to investigate. Gather information, search archives, to find what happened to the character Finch's sister. The game is available both on iOS and Android platforms.