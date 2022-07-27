Realme TechLife S100
Realme TechLife Watch S100 sports 1.69-inch with a resolution of 280×240 pixels and a peak brightness of 530 nits. The company claims that the smartwatch is capable of measuring skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), it also comes with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor for constant heart rate monitoring. It comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. All of this is backed by a 260mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 12 days on a single charge. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499 in India.
Noise ColorFir Caliber
Noise ColorFit Caliber comes with a color display and 15 days battery life. Additionally, the company claims that the Noise ColorFit caliber can also measure body temperature. The smartwatch also has several health-tracking features, including blood-oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and heart rate monitor. The smartwatch comes preloaded with 60 sports modes and supports over 150 customizable cloud watch faces. It is priced at just Rs 3,999 in India.