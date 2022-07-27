1 / 5

Realme TechLife S100

Realme TechLife Watch S100 sports 1.69-inch with a resolution of 280×240 pixels and a peak brightness of 530 nits. The company claims that the smartwatch is capable of measuring skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), it also comes with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor for constant heart rate monitoring. It comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. All of this is backed by a 260mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 12 days on a single charge. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499 in India.