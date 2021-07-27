OnePlus Band
Starting at Rs 2,199, the OnePlus Band is one of the most stylish and feature rich fitness bands you can gift your buddy. It’s got heart rate, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, and the usual fitness monitoring bits. The Steven Harrington Edition at Rs 3,099 looks funky and is better suited for your fashion-conscious buddy.
Apple AirTag
This one is strictly for iPhone users and that too for those who have a knack for losing things. The AirTag costs Rs 3,190 and works best with iPhone 11 series and iPhone 12 series. The UWB chip allows the user to pinpoint the tracker’s location in real space. Those with older iPhones can also use it as a GPS tracker.