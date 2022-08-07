Infinity JBL Glide 500
The headphones come with dual equaliser Modes for Normal and Deep Bass Output. The headphone offer up to 20 hours of battery life. It comes with hands-free calling. On design front, the headphones come with earcups lined with soft cushion cups. They are priced at Rs 1,388 on the Amazon India website.
Dizo Watch 2 Sports
Priced at Rs 1,999 on Flipkart, the Dizo Watch 2 has a big 1.69-inch touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness. With a metal frame, the watch gets a layer of 2.5D glass for durability and comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, Golden Pink and Ivory White colours. It supports 24×7 heart rating monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, and menstruation cycle tracking.