Tata Altroz EV
Tata Motors is dominating the electric car segment with not one but two EVs. The company aims to widen the lead by launching an all new EV based on its premium hatchback Altroz. The Altroz EV will be one of the cheapest electric cars to be available in the market. The car might be priced under Rs 13 lakh (similar to price of Tigor EV)
XUV300 Electric
Mahindra XUV300 Electric will be entering the arena against the Nexon EV, which is a dominant player in the Indian electric car industry. While Mahindra has experimented with the electric ecosystem in the past, it will be the first time the company will be aiming for the attention of the masses. If Mahindra manages to price it right (expected to be under Rs 15 lakh) then, Nexon EV will finally have some competition to worry about.