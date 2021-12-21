1 / 6

Apple Cloth

Apple, the biggest tech company in the world took a lot of people by surprise when it listed a piece of cloth on its website. More than the listing, the price of that cloth became the talking point. Apple priced the cloth at Rs 1,900 in India. Surprisingly, similar to almost all Apple products, this product also witnessed heavy demand. In markets like US, the cloth even went out of stock in a very short period.