Apple Car
Apple It is no surprise that Apple is working on an electric car for the market. The company has even has a strong game plan to introduce its first EV as early as 2025. A lot of eyes are set on Apple when it comes to the next big revolutionary change in the company’s business. Apple has been reportedly working on building a fully autonomous vehicle. So much so that there are rumours that Apple will even skip using a steering wheel in its car, if it is able to acquire the necessary licenses. (Image: Vanarama concept)
Xiaomi
Xiaomi is another company has made it known that it has grand plans for the electric vehicle segment. The Chinese company recently announced funding to the tune of 10,000 billion yuan or (Roughly over Rs 11,600 crore) in the development of its electric car. Xiaomi is also expected to put in $10 billion in the development in the next 10 years.