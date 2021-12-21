Clubhouse
Payments arrives on Clubhouse: Clubhouse introduced Payments on its platform earlier this year. This feature enables creators to monetise their content on Clubhouse. The company also rolled out the ability to send and receive payments in waves. (Image: Clubhouse)
Clubhouse arrives on Android: Clubhouse launched as an iOS-only app last year. This year the company launched an Android app on Play Store. The app registered a million downloads within a week of its Play Store debut. (Image: Clubhouse)