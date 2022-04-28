Elon Musk on McDonald s
Elon Musk isn’t done shopping yet. After buying Twitter for $44 Billion, the Tesla CEO wants to buy McDonald’s. “Now I am going to buy McDonald’s and fix all of the ice cream machines,” he wrote in a post quoting his own tweet. Earlier this year, Musk had said that he would eat a Happy Meal if the company started accepting Dogecoins.
Elon Musk on Coca Cola
Musk’s shopping list also includes Coca Cola. Early on Thursday, Musk said that he wanted to buy Coca Cola to put cocaine back in the drink. “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” he wrote.