CES 2022
Colour changing BMW: At CES 2022, automaker BMW showcased a car that changes colour. The concept car called the BMW iX Flow uses e-ink technology that is normally used in e-readers to transform the car's exterior into shades of grey and white. BMW plans to add support for a spectrum of colours in the future. (Image: BMW)
Autonomous tractor: At CES 2022, John Deere revealed an autonomous tractor that will be available to farmers later this year. It uses a combination of Deere's 8R tractor, TruSet-enabled chisel plow, GPS guidance system, and other advanced technologies for functioning autonomously. (Image: John Deere)