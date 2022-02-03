Request Account Info
This feature will enable users to request some details of their accounts, such as their activity info, privacy settings, information about their devices. While this feature is already available in WhatsAp’s Android and iOS-based apps, the company is now planning to introduce it on its web and desktop-based platforms. (Image: WABetaInfo)
New time limit for deleting a sent message
WhatsApp is also planning to introduce a different time limit until when a user can delete a sent message. WABetaInfo reports that the company is planning to set the new limit to 2 days and 12 hours. This feature is still under development and there is no word on when WhatsApp will roll out the change. (Image: Pixabay)