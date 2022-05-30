From Galaxy F23 5G to Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Best Samsung phones under Rs. 50,000

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
Samsung Galaxy F23 sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display and has Full-HD+(1080x 2408 pixels) resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, 400PPI pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. It has an 8MP selfie snapper. The device is powered by the 8nm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. However, do note that the phone doesn't come with a fast-charging adapter inside the box. It boots on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box. The phone starts at Rs. 15,499.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display having a Full-HD+(1080x2408 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has 394 PPI pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a quad-camera system on the rear with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP units for depth and macro shots. It has a 32MP camera on the front. The phone is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Just like the Galaxy F23, this one too doesn't come with a charging adapter inside the box. So you have to buy one separately. It boots on Android 12 OS and has OneUI 4.1 on top. The phone starts at Rs. 26,499.
