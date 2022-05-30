From Galaxy F23 5G to Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Best Samsung phones under Rs. 50,000

2 / 6

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display having a Full-HD+(1080x2408 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has 394 PPI pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a quad-camera system on the rear with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP units for depth and macro shots. It has a 32MP camera on the front. The phone is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Just like the Galaxy F23, this one too doesn't come with a charging adapter inside the box. So you have to buy one separately. It boots on Android 12 OS and has OneUI 4.1 on top. The phone starts at Rs. 26,499.