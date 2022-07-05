Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great device if you are looking for a smartphone to game on. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and has a 120Hz high refresh rate screen. It sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution and Always-on-display. It has a 108MP quad-camera system and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Although the S22 Ultra debuted at a hefty price at its launch, now you can buy it for around Rs. 91,500, that's just a few bucks more than the ROG Phone 6 Pro which costs Rs. 89,999.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Xiaomi 12 Pro
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra or the Xiaomi 12 Pro are great if you want to play modern game titles. Depending on the region and availability, you can pick any of these phones. Although, we recommended going with the newly released Xiaomi 12S Ultra since it has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a high refresh rate screen, and a big 1-inch camera sensor. The Xiaomi 12S costs roughly Rs. 70,739. The Xiaomi 12 Pro costs Rs. 62,999, but has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.