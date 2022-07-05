1 / 5

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great device if you are looking for a smartphone to game on. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and has a 120Hz high refresh rate screen. It sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution and Always-on-display. It has a 108MP quad-camera system and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Although the S22 Ultra debuted at a hefty price at its launch, now you can buy it for around Rs. 91,500, that's just a few bucks more than the ROG Phone 6 Pro which costs Rs. 89,999.