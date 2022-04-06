Hero Electric
Hero Electric has managed to stay ahead in the electric scooter race. The EV manufacturer has not only managed to stay on top but it becomes the only electric brand to sell over 13,000 units in a month. The brand also topped the list in the FY22. The brand sold 65,303 units in FY22.
Ola Electric
Ola Electric has quietly climbed the rungs of the best-selling electric scooter brands in the country. The EV maker managed to sell 9,121 units of its Ola S1 Pro scooter in just March. The company is off to a strong start and may be gunning for the top spot in the month of April.