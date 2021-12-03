Hero Electric
Hero Electric is the top brand in terms of both electric scooters and electric vehicles as a whole. It has been found to be the most preferred EV brand in the country. The brand managed to sell around 6300 units of electric scooters in the month of October.
Okinawa Autotech
The second in the list is Okinawa Autotech. The brand managed to sell around 4200 units in the month of October. The electric vehicle brand was established in the year 2015 and an Indian brand. The company sells both high-speed and slow speed electric two-wheelers.