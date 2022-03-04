2 / 5

Okinawa Autotech

Okinawa Autotech has retained the second spot with sales of 5,923 units in the month of February 2022. This is a sharp jump compared to sales last year. The company sold 1,067 units in Feb last year. Okinawa will be launching a new high-speed electric scooter Okhi 90 on 24 March. This should boost the company’s sales further.