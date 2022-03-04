Hero Electric
Hero Electric retained the pole position in the electric 2-wheeler segment. The company registered sales of 7,356 new EVs in February. Last year, Hero Electric has sold 2,194 in February 2021. The company recently launch Hero Eddy a low-speed electric scooter that has a top speed of 25kmph
Okinawa Autotech
Okinawa Autotech has retained the second spot with sales of 5,923 units in the month of February 2022. This is a sharp jump compared to sales last year. The company sold 1,067 units in Feb last year. Okinawa will be launching a new high-speed electric scooter Okhi 90 on 24 March. This should boost the company’s sales further.