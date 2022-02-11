Mahindra eKUV100
The Mahindra eKUV100 is expected to be one of the most affordable electric SUVs that will be available to Indian buyers. The SUV is expected to be priced well under Rs 10 lakh, which can be considered affordable in terms of EVs. The Mahindra eKUV100 launch timeline hasn’t been confirmed yet.
Mahindra XUV300 Electric
The XUV300 Electric was first teased at the Auto Expo 2020. The ICE version of sub-4m is fairly popular and EV might be able to translate that to good sales. Mahindra announced that the SUV will be launching in Q3-Q4 of FY23.