5 Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 is the latest entrant in this list. It not only comes with one of the best creature comforts but also comes loaded with high-tech safety features in the form of ADAS. The XUV700 scored 16.03 out of 17 in terms of adult protection and 41.66 out of 49 in terms of child protection (the highest in this list).
4 Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz became the second 5-star rated car from India in the Global NCAP. The premium hatchback from the house of Tatas scored 16.13 out of 17 in adult occupancy and 29.00 out of 49 in child occupancy. The car fights a stiff competition against Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 but definitely beats them both when it comes to safety.