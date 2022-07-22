Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG
Hyundai has been adding more CNG variants to the list of its existing line-up of the Grand i10 Nios. The South Korean company has even added a new Asta CNG variant which gives the rider all the bells and whistles of the top variant along with the economic profitability of CNG variant. The new variant promises to deliver a mileage of 28 km/kg.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki has rolled out an updated WagonR that gets tweaked engines and cosmetic enhancements. The 1.0-litre motor delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.35kmpl to 25.40kmpl, while the 1.2-litre delivers 23.56kmpl for the manual and 24.43kmpl for the AMT variant. The 1.0-litre CNG has a claimed efficiency of 34.05km/kg to 34.73km/kg.